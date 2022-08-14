La Salle clamps down on San Sebastian to book Filoil Cup quarterfinal seat

LA Salle vented its ire on hapless San Sebastian to take the 75-47 victory and clinch a quarterfinal spot in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday in San Juan.

Isaiah Blanco made the most of his chances and dropped 16 points built on two treys off the bench while the Green Archers' defense limited the Golden Stags to the lowest output of the tournament.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Penny Estacio added 10 points as the Taft side shot a potent 45-percent from the field to move up to 5-0 in Group B.

"We have to give it to the boys. We were ready for the two games for today and we still played hard," said coach Derick Pumaren as La Salle made a quick pivot after losing in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals in the morning.

Quick-fire La Salle

The Green Archers wasted no time opening a 17-2 lead against a Golden Stags side which fielded mostly players from their Team B.

Continue reading below ↓

Bright Nwankwo gave La Salle its biggest lead at 30, 71-41, with a split from the line with 1:34 remaining.

Liam Concha poured in 19 points and three rebounds, and Milo Janao got 16 points from three treys to lead San Sebastian (2-2).

Video

The scores:

LA SALLE 75 - Blanco 16, Estacio 10, Montecillo 9, Nwankwo 8, Galman 6, M. Phillips 6, Austria 5, Cortez 4, Buensalida 4, Winston 3, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Quiambao 0, Nelle 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 47 - Concha 19, Janao 16, Paglinawan 5, R. Gabat 3, P. Gabat 2, Suico 1, Rodriguez 1, Cruz 0, Barroga 0, Garcia 0, Radam 0, Castor 0, Ventura 0.

Quarters: 22-7, 37-19, 55-29, 75-47.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.