Filoil cancels plan to hold preseason tournament for UAAP teams

AIRING on the side of caution, organizers of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup will no longer push through this March.

Tournament director Joey Guillermo confirmed to Spin.ph the tough decision that he, chairman Rey Gamboa, and commissioner Joe Lipa had to make as the premier preseason tournament will once again have to be shelved.

Filoil was gearing to start by March 1 a short tournament featuring all eight UAAP teams in a closed circuit setup to serve as a dry run for UAAP Season 84.

It was supposed to place the squads in two groups of four, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout semifinals and the winners moving on to the one-game championship, all to be finished within five gamedays.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, it's a comeback that will have to wait.

Filoil has not staged a preseason tourney since 2019, where San Beda beat La Salle in the finals.

Nonetheless, Filoil is still determined to hold the first ever volleyball preseason games around April or May, still depending on the current COVID-19 situation.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.