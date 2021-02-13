Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet named top WNBL draft pick - while in operating room

FILLE Claudine Cainglet was picked first overall by Glutagence in the inaugural 2021 WNBL Draft held online on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Cainglet, a doctor by profession, was selected first among more than a hundred players who applied for the draft.

The former University of the Philippines standout who played for the Lady Maroons from 2006 to 2010 was actually in an operating room of the hospital she works for when her name was called by the Glow Boosters.

Glutagence actually got the first three picks in the draft and the Glow Boosters were able to select Camille Claro and former La Salle teammate and Gilas Pilipinas Women member Khate Castillo after the Cainglet selection.

Also selected in early were Dianne Ventura (Stan Quezon Lady Spartans), Kat Araja (Stan Quezon Lady Spartans), Snow Penaranda (Pacific Water), Camille Sambile (Glutagence), Jo Razalo (Stan Quezon Lady Spartans), Cara Buendia (Pacific Water), Angeli Gloriani (Paranaque Aces), and April Lualhati (Glutagence).