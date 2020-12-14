Dr. Fille Cainglet not letting hectic schedule stop her from chasing hoop dream

HER current career in the field of medicine won’t stop Fille Claudine Cainglet from chasing her dream of becoming a professional women’s basketball player.

The former University of the Philippines standout was one of the 115 players who took part in the WNBL Draft Combine over the weekend. If the name is familiar, she is actually the elder sister of volleyball player Fille Saint Cainglet-Cayetano.

Before her sister became one of the key players of the popular Ateneo Lady Eagles squad in volleyball, Cainglet gained a distinction as one of the top point guards in the UAAP during her time with the UP Lady Maroons.

“Overwhelmed and surprised kasi at my age, I still made it to the draft,” said the 32-year-old Cainglet, a year older than her volleyball-playing sister. “I graduated 2010 so 10 years na from my playing year. I’m really honored for the opportunity that Ms. Rhose [Montreal, WNBL executive vice president] has given me.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cainglet is chasing her dream amidst her profession, being a medical doctor. She is currently in the fourth and final year of her orthopedic surgery residency at East Avenue Medical Center.

“That’s my priority right now. Incoming fourth year ako. Four years ‘yung orthopedic surgery. Sayang kasi when I heard na magkakaroon ng pro, I’m going to miss out the opportunity kasi dream ko talaga siya,” said Cainglet, who became a doctor in 2015.

Continue reading below ↓

Cainglet played for the Lady Maroons from 2006 to 2010, playing in the championship twice with the likes of Sai Sadorra and Fatima Tolentino. While having an athletic scholarship, Cainglet also took up sports science.

“It was the time of my life,” said Cainglet about her UAAP career. “Greatest time of my life siguro. Kasi in Philippine basketball, college level na sa womens, ‘yun ‘yung highest level. I was lucky na makapasok sa UP.”

PHOTO: Fille Cainglet on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

She then went to medical school at University of the East-Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

“Nung bata kasi ako, dream ko talaga maging doctor. Later on nung college, natagalan ako kasi nag-enjoy ako sa basketball. But after I graduated, I still want to be a doctor tapos eventually, gusto ko maging sports doctor,” she said.

Even in med school, Cainglet was able to showcase her skills on the basketball court, being a part of the long list of UERM players in the women’s team that has won nine consecutive titles in the Palarong Med.

Outside inter-med school leagues, Cainglet said her time in basketball is limited, but took the time out to join the draft combine in order to fulfill her dream.

“Sometimes, kapag hindi duty, sumasali ako. Pero siyempre ngayon, wala. Pero hindi talaga fit kasi duty namin, 36 hours, puyat din up to the next day. Physically demanding. Kapag emergency, OR, kahit madaling araw, we have to go back to the hospital,” said Cainglet.

Continue reading below ↓

“Super excited kaya kahit 32 na, medyo old bones na, makunat na, I wouldn’t pass this up. Some of my batchmates, mga ka-age ko and players older than me wanted to join. This is the first talaga and it’s an honor and very thankful for creating his opportunity for us for the Philippines,” she added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cainglet said she will do everything for the team that will choose her in the WNBL draft tentatively scheduled this month.

“Siyempre, super thankful for the opportunity. I’ll try to do my best. Sana magtuluy-tuloy itong league na ‘to for the younger ballers. Nung bata kasi ako, wala namang ganito,” said Cainglet.