Filipinos, other Asian imports to see action in B.League All-Star

THE Japan B.League will have several Filipino players in its All-Star festivities in January, league chairman Shinji Shimada announced on Monday.

"So many players are coming from the Philippines this year and they will play some of the B.League's young and promising players in this All-Star Game," he said as he laid out the plans for the All-Star festivities set in Okinawa from Jan. 14 and 15.

Among the early fan favorites are Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakestars, Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix, Bobby Ray Parks of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Kobe Paras of the Niigata Albirex BB, and Dwight Ramos of the Toyama Grouses, who were quick to make their impact for their teams.

Also making good impressions for their teams are Korean shooter Yang Jae-min of the Shinshu Brave Warriors, Chinese center Wang Weijia of the Akita Northern Happinets, and Indonesian winger Brandon Jawato of Utsunomiya Brex.

The Asia Rising Stars Game will be on Jan. 14 at the Okinawa Arena, which will be one of the venues for the 2023 Fiba World Cup which Japan will jointly host with the Philippines and Indonesia.





The B.League All-Star Game will be played on Jan. 15.

B.Black team will be composed of players from Chiba Jets, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, Osaka Evessa, SunRockers Shibuya, Alvark Tokyo, Shimane Susanoo Magic, Shiga Lakestars, Yokohama B-Corsairs, Niigata Albirex BB, Hiroshima Dragonflies, and Gunma Crane Thunders.

B.White, on the other hand, will have players from Utsunomiya Brex, Ryukyu Golden Kings, SeaHorses Mikawa, Toyama Grouses, Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Akita Northern Happinets, Shinshu Brave Warriors, Kyoto Hannaryz, Levanga Hokkaido, San-En NeoPhoenix, and Ibaraki Robots.

