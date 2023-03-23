Gutang's LG keeps in step with Anyang as Alvano puts up best Pinoy showing

THE Changwon LG Sakers stayed in step with front-running Anyang KGC, scoring an 83-79 win over Daegu KOGAS in the Korean Basketball League on Thursday night at the Changwon Gymnasium.

Filipinos in KBL stats March 23

Jaedo Lee and Kwanhee Lee led Changwon with 24 and 23 points, respectively as Justin Gutang went scoreless and dished out one assist in less than five minutes of play off the bench.

The Sakers improved to a 34-17 record to lurk behind Anyang (36-15), while Daegu fell to 17-34 to stay in ninth spot.

SJ Belangel had a better individual performance than Gutang with seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, four assists, one board in 14 minutes off the bench, but failed to help Daegu win.

Daehon Lee led Daegu with 21 points, built on three treys, two assists, and one rebound.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ethan Alvano had the best showing among Filipino imports on Thursday as Wonju DB Promy rolled past Suwon KT, 82-70, at the Wonju Sports Complex.

The Fil-Am playmaker put up 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including four triples, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes as a starter as Wonju hiked it mark to 21-30 to overtake their victims at seventh spot after Suwon fell to 20-31.