    Thu, Mar 16
    Basketball

    Gutang puts up efficient showing as Changwon holds off Abando's team

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Justin Gutang Changwon LG Sakers
    Justin Gutang makes the most of his limited minutes.
    PHOTO: LG Sakers on Facebook

    JUSTIN Gutang delivered an efficient showing off the bench to help the Changwon LG Sakers hold off Anyang KGC, 76-75, in the Korean Basketball League on Thursday night at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

    Filipinos in KBL stats March 16

    The Filipino wingman contributed nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, two steals, one rebound, and one assist in less than 10 minutes of play off the bench in the game featuring the league’s top two teams.

    Changwon improved to 33-16 to move just a half-game behind their front-running victims, who fell to 34-16.

    Egyptian center Assem Marei led the Sakers with 21 points, 16 boards, two steals, and one assist.

    Rhenz Abando had 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes as a starter, but Anyang fell short in its comeback from 14 points down in front of its home fans.

    Ethan Alvano also put up a solid showing in Wonju DB’s 71-58 victory over the Seoul Samsung Thunders at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

      The Filipino-American playmaker had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, including two triples, on top of four assists, two steals, and one carom in almost 31 minutes as a starter to help his team improve to 19-30.

      The Thunders stayed at the bottom at 13-36.

