Parks' Nagoya extends win streak to 8 as Ravena brothers' teams fall

RAY Parks and fellow Filipinos in Japan made sure to end the B.LEAGUE year on a high note.

B.League results

Among the most eventful year-enders was Parks Jr.'s. The Asian guard posted 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, to steer the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to a 108-84 win against the Osaka Evessa at the Ookini Arena, Maishima.

His team is still up and running in the top five after their eighth straight win. They next play Shimane Susanooo Magic on Sunday at Matsue City Gymnasium.

The Shinshu Brave Warriors also blasted the Kyoto Hannaryz, 98-69, with Matthew Aquino contributing three points, and two rebounds in five minutes of play.

The Brave Warriors broke their nine-game losing streak with the victory. They will next face Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena to open the year on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena shot 18 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal, in almost 30 minutes of play for the San-En NeoPhoenix just to succumb to Ryuku Golden Kings, 69-101, at the Toyohashi City Gym.

They're looking to bounce back and grab their fifth win on Sunday playing the Kawaski Brave Thunders.

Thirdy's older brother, Kiefer, on the other hand, had a modest record of eight points, four assists, and a rebound in the Shiga Lakestars' 65-77 loss to Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Alongside seeing its three-game win streak broken, Shiga dropped its record to 9-15. They will next see action on Sunday against Akita Northen Happinets.

Kobe Paras, for his part, went scoreless in just 21 seconds of playing time as Niigata Albirex BB lost to Yokohama B-Corsairs, 75-86, to stomach its 22nd loss of the season.

Paras and Niigata face the SunRockers Shibuya on Sunday at City Hall Plaza Aore, Nagaoka.

Meanwhile, EarthFriends Tokyo wasted its first-half lead, bowing to the Nishinomiya Storks, 69-85. Pinoy import Juan Gomez de Liaño was still unavailable due to health and safety protocols.

They next play the Fukushima Firebonds on Saturday at the Katayanagi Arena.

