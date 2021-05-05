Thirdy Ravena says Japan B.League stint 'an experience I'll never forget'

THIRDY Ravena couldn't help but be emotional as his maiden season in Japan's B.League ended in yet another defeat on Wednesday.

The former UAAP star out of Ateneo expressed his gratitude to San-En NeoPhoenix - which served as his family for the better part of seven months - for giving him the chance to live his dream.

"Season's officially over. Wish I was able to play more games, but such is life," he wrote on Instagram after a 80-75 defeat to Shinshu Brave Warriors capped a roller-coaster debut season in the Japan pro league.

Problems followed Ravena everywhere in his first overses foray. His arrival in Japan was delayed by visa woes and got to play 10 games into NeoPhoenix's season. He also contacted COVID-19 in November, sidelining him for more games.

A fractured right index finger suffered in San-En's first game of 2021 led to another long layoff and a sore left knee late in the season forced him to sit out the final six outings of the NeoPhoenix.

Nevertheless, the three-time UAAP MVP was impressive when he got to play. He started in 14 starts of 18 games and posted averages of 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes.

Ravena was good enough to be voted as a member of the B.League All-Stars and was even supposed to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest until the league cancelled the midseason showpiece due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

His future may still be a mystery, but the Ateneo star will definitely take a piece of San-En with him wherever he goes.

"Thank you to the @neophoenix_official family and boosters for accepting this young and clueless kid from the Philippines with open arms! It was an experience I'll never forget!," he ended.

