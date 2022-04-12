Tanduay routs AFP FSD Makati by 46 to stay spotless in Filbasket

TANDUAY defeated AFP FSD Makati, 106-60, on Monday to keep its unbeaten record in grand fashion Filbasket Summer Championships at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The Rum Masters opened the game with a 25-1 lead on their way to an 8-0 record, the only undefeated squad in the competition.

Jong Baloria, playing for the Rum Masters after a brief stint with Blackwater in the PBA, had 26 points in the victory.

The Cavaliers slumped to 4-4 with the defeat.

In other games, the All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus beat Immaculada Concepcion College, 99-89, to climb its record to 6-2.

Jerome Garcia had 20 points for Bingo Plus as it occupies solo third in the standings.

Kuala Lumpur Aseel defeated AMA Online Education, 90-71, to even its record to 5-5.

Wong Yi Hou led KL with 17 points in the win despite resting its star Mei Mei Ting.

Aseel still has one game left in the eliminations, before leaving for Bali for a pocket tournament. The Malaysia team will come back to the Philippines if it qualifies in the quarterfinals.

