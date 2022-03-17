Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Filbasket Summer tilt features Malaysia-based squad on opening day

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Orlan Wamar San Juan Knights Filbasket
    Orlan Wamar and the San Juan Knights host Malaysia-based KL Aseel on opening day.

    THE Filbasket Summer Championship gets going on Friday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex with three games.

    Filbasket news

    The Tanduay Rum Masters make their debut in the league as they face the Nueva Ecija Capitals at 5 p.m., while the San Juan Knights face the Malaysia-based KL Aseel at 7 p.m.

    ICC Bluehawks and AMA Online Education square off at 3 p.m.

    Filbasket will open its tournament for the first time as a professional league after getting the blessing of the Games and Amusements Board under chairman Baham Mitra to hold their games.

    “We thank Mr. Mitra for his support as Filbasket makes this transition,” said league founder Jai Reyes. “Mr. Mitra understands that it’s in the best interests of the clubs, the players, fans, and Philippine basketball as a whole if we make this shift. I cannot thank him enough for his invaluable guidance throughout this process.”

    Filbasket opens its doors to foreign clubs this tournament with KL Aseel, which finished second to NS Matrix in the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Basketball Invitational Tournament last December.

    KL Aseel will also have national team players on the roster as well as members of the NS Matrix squad.

      “We are so excited to have KL Aseel over. I know that Malaysia is a proud hoops nation and their guys have got game. It will be great to see them match up against our talented Filipino players,” said Reyes.

      Also participating in the tournament is Nueva Ecija AgriHeroes coached by Jerson Cabiltes, who lifted the AICC-Manila squad to the inaugural Filbasket tournament last November.

