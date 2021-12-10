Fil-Kiwi top gunner Ken Tuffin re-signs with Wellington Saints

KEN Tuffin has re-signed with the Wellington Saints for the 2022 New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL).

Ken Tuffin gets new contract at Wellington

The team made the announcement on Friday, welcoming back the 6-foot-4 gunner for the squad's title-retention bid next year.

Tuffin, a product of Far Eastern University, was the league's best three-point shooter last season, going 49-percent from deep as his gunslinging ways did help Wellington capture the crown.

He averaged 8.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals in 22.8 minutes as he seized the starting shooting guard role for the Saints.

It has been an impressive development for the Fil-Kiwi Tuffin, who went from being a dependable winger in his time with the Tamaraws to now being a legitimate three-and-D threat that made him a candidate for last season's Defensive Player of the Year award there.

And he's not stopping, with the 24-year-old tasked to lead Wellington's 3x3 team in the Schick 3X3 Cup set in February 2022.

"The 3x3 has been moved to February next year so I’m looking forward to that," said Tuffin as he links up with Tafara Gapare, Jake McKinley, and Rangimarie Mita as they hope to sustain the Saints winning ways in the halfcourt.

Nonetheless, Tuffin shared that he still plans to soon come back home in the Philippines and show how much he has grown from his time in New Zealand, with the PBA still part of his plans for the future.

"My game now is a lot different compared to what my game was in FEU and in my time in the Philippines," he told Spin.ph.

"I’m looking forward to showing that if I come back for the PBA one day."

