Aussie-based Jasper Rentoy eager to complete unfinished business in PH

FIL-Aussie player Jasper Rentoy can't wait to play in the Philippines again.

For now, though, the 20-year-old guard is making the most of his opportunities playing for the Penrith Panthers in the Waratah League, a semi-professional league in New South Wales, Australia.

"I think it was important for me during that time especially during the COVID-19 pandemic to come home and reset and be with my family because I was over there [in the Philippines] for over a year without seeing my family,” he told Spin.ph.

The 6-foot-1 Rentoy has had a solid campaign so far for Penrith, averaging 10.0 points on 40-percent shooting, to go with 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.8 minutes of play across 10 games.

But he won't deny that there's still a part of him which wants to go back and play college ball here, may it be in the UAAP or the NCAA.

"I feel like the UAAP and NCAA, that's the top level there in the Philippines. Any team that's going to give me a chance to show what I can do on a national stage in a collegiate level, I’m more than welcome to attend because it's so hard to find a place that fits you and a coaching staff that believes in you. So I’m open to anyone and everyone who’s willing to take a chance on me," he said.

It's just that the current situation is preventing him to do so.

The global COVID-19 pandemic was actually one of the reasons why Rentoy packed his bags and went back Down Under after his aborted runs at University of the East and St. Benilde.

Yet it didn't leave him empty-handed as he's gained valuable lessons which he feels have helped his maturity - lessons he's now translating into fine play in Australia.

"In my time in the Philippines, I learned that sometimes things are not gonna go your way and I think it’s up to you who you wanna be both as a player on and off the court," he said.

"Whatever happened in Benilde and whatever happened in UE, I could've easily dropped my head and say I don’t wanna do it anymore. And it was hard for me being there without my family, my support system.

"But I learned that in anything you wanna achieve, even in terms of your dreams or your goals, it’s gonna take a lot of sacrifice and it’s a mountain that you're gonna have to climb and it’s gonna take a long time."

It's with this mindset that Rentoy continues to fight for his dreams.

And that includes a possible stint for Gilas Pilipinas, all the more with the current national team members among those he played against during the 2019 National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals.

"All those guys I have so much respect for, being the top players in the country and that’s who you measure up to," said Rentoy, who has played against the likes of Kai Sotto, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, and Geo Chiu.

"When I played in the NBTC, I definitely wanted to show that I’m still gonna be able to compete at the highest level, that I feel comfortable and confident in my ability. And that’s still 2019, roughly a year and a half ago and I’m a much better player now than I was then. I definitely feel like I can compete and play at that level."

"I definitely feel like given the opportunity, I could definitely compete with those players and earn a spot in the Gilas team. I have my dual citizenship, I have my passport, and I’m ready to go whenever they call, but it’s just a matter of getting my name out there, getting the right exposure and hopefully, if they feel like the time is right for me, I’ll be ready to go."

Unfinished business

He may be thriving in Australia, but make no mistake about it, Rentoy feels that he still has unfinished business here - enough fuel for him to bid his time and eventually mark his return to the country sometime in the future.

"You guys had a taste of the person I am, the player I am, and there’s still more to come. All I need is an opportunity, and trust me you will hear my name again," he said. "I haven't stopped working and I’ve just been on the grind. I’m always gonna be the hardest worker in the room, I can guarantee that."

"I’m always gonna keep my options to Philippines open. I’m a proud Filipino, I rep it out in my chest everywhere I play, where I go whether it be the Philippines or Australia. I still have long ways to go but I know it’s a journey, sometimes there are things you can’t control. But I’m just working hard and it's pretty much what I’m doing. The rest is up to God, it’s all in God’s plan and I’m excited for these greener pastures."

