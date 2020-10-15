Fil-Am seven-footer Sage Tolentino commits to Auburn Tigers

FIL-AMERICAN teenager Sage Tolentino has committed to play US NCAA Division I basketball with the Auburn Tigers.

The Hawaii-raised seven-footer made the announcement late Thursday in an Instagram post shared by East West Private, the management firm which also handles the careers of Kai Sotto.

"My family and I have prayed about this day since I was a kid. I am beyond blessed and I give God all the Glory," said Tolentino.

"Auburn University's core traditions are passion and spirit and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level. It's great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!"

The Tigers, currently coached by Bruce Pearl, made the Final Four in 2019. Among their famous alumni are Charles Barkley and Chuck Person.

Aside from Auburn, Tolentino, 16, was also recruited by Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee State and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Tolentino stood out in his final year with Maryknoll High School, posting 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks to carry his side to back-to-back State Championships in Hawaii.