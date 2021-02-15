Fil-Am Remy Martin leads way as Arizona State holds off Oregon State

REMY Martin scored 23 points to lead Arizona State to a 75-73 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I basketball action on Sunday in Tempe (Monday, Manila time).

The Sun Devils took control early, building a double-digit lead, but allowed the Beavers to tie the game at 66 before recovering to preserve the win.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Martin shot 5 for 18, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, in Arizona State bounced back from a loss to Villanova.

Jalen Graham had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Alonzo Verge added 15 points as the Sun Devils scored their seventh win in 16 games, with a 4-6 record in the Pac-12.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Ethan Thompson scored 18 and Arod Lucas added 15 for Oregon State.

Arizona State got back Oregon State, which won their earlier meeting, 80-79.