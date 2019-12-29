Fil-Am high-flyer Jamie Malonzo beefs up Mighty in Dubai Invitational

MIGHTY Sports gets another high-flyer in Fil-Am forward Jamie Malonzo.

Mighty coach Charles Tiu confirmed that the La Salle winger, who previously played for Portland State, is the latest addition to the team vying in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

"Obviously, he's a talent - a big wing with athleticism. He can do a lot of things on the floor as seen in his stint with La Salle," Tiu said.

Malonzo averaged 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in his lone season with the Green Archers while also earning a spot in the UAAP Season 82 Mythical Five.

The 6-foot-7 forward adds depth to the wing rotation of the squad, which is also backed by Go for Gold and Pacific Group, as he joins Dave Ildefonso and Javi Gomez de Liano.

"There should be a good competition for minutes, but I know Jamie can definitely help our team," said Tiu.