Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams rejoins Mighty for Dubai International

MIKEY Williams returns to Mighty Sports for for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

The 6-foot-2 Fil-Am guard teams up with Juan Gomez de Liano and Dave Ildefonso on the backcourt.

"Mikey is great. Bias aside, I’d say he and Jason Brickman are two of the best point guards we have from the Philippines not in the PBA yet," said Charles Tiu.

Williams, 28, played for Mighty before in the 2019 Jones Cup where he averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

He played with the Macau Black Bears in the Asean Basketball League last season.

"He’s in an international level, for sure. I trust him a lot," said Tiu.

Williams has also played in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League with the GenSan Warriors, posting 16.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 12 games.