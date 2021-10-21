Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fil-Am guard Gabi Bade drops 28-16 line to lead team to first win

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Gabi Bade Cyprus
    PHOTO: Keravnos

    GABI Bade delivered a monster 28-point, 16-rebound performance as she steered ENAD to the 48-38 victory over Keravnos for their first win in the Cyprus Women's Basketball Division A over the weekend.

    Gabi Bade update

    The Fil-Am guard was unbelievable in the game, making 10 of her 18 shots as she played all 40 minutes in Nicosia.

    Bade also dished out two assists and one steal to cap off her superb performance in Cyprus.

    It was a magnificent encore from the Sacramento State standout after the daughter of former PBA player Cris Bade had a near-triple-double outing of 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in her debut last week.

      Unfortunately, ENAD lost that one, 73-52 to AEL.

      Bade will once again be a marked woman as ENAD continues its campaign against winless Zinonas this Sunday.

