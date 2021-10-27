Gabi Bade continues to make waves in Cyprus league

FIL-Am forward Gabi Bade continued her sensational run in the Cyprus Women's Basketball Division A, steering ENAD to a tight 62-56 win over Zinonas over the weekend.

The daughter of former PBA player Cris Bade delivered a near-triple-double performance with her 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals as the Nicosia-based squad improved to 2-1.

Fiery shooting

The Sacramento State standout made a living from the free throw line, drawing 13 fouls that led to her 11-of-13 shooting on charities.

Her aggressiveness was also a big factor for her superb scoring night as he made eight of her 20 shots in a no-relief performance.

It was a fitting encore for Bade, who also registered 28 points and 16 rebounds in ENAD's 48-38 win over Keravnos last week.

ENAD will seek to stretch its winning run to three when it plays Anagennises on Sunday.

