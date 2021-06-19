Zhou Qi's clutch baskets spark China comeback against Japan

ZHOU Qi sparked a late flurry that carried China to a come-from-behind 90-84 win over Japan in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers Saturday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City.

The former Houston Rockets center threw his weight around down low as he scored six of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, all coming in the Chinese's telling 15-1 run that flipped the script for the Japanese.

Japan was holding an 80-73 lead with 6:47 remaining when China coach Du Feng enforced a zone that stifled the Akatsuki Five and helped China grab an 88-81 lead, capped off by a Zhao Yanhao three with 1:05 remaining.

Only Yuki Togashi was able to find the bottom of the net from Japan for the remainder of the game as the boys of coach Julio Lamas were bamboozled late.

Zhou also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots in his first game of the qualifiers from an eye operation.

Zhao Jiwei also shot 3-of-6 from deep to finish with 13 points and five assists, while Shen Zijie got 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals in the victory that pushed China up to 3-0 in Group B.