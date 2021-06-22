Zhou Qi to lead China squad in Fiba OQT in Victoria

ZHOU Qi will lead China in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, Canada as the team finalized its 12-man roster on Tuesday.

The former Houston Rockets center came in to the Clark bubble late after an eye operation and suited up for one game in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers. He is expected to see action in the tuneup game against Gilas Pilipinas on Wednesday.

Veterans Zhou Peng and Ren Junfei are also in the China squad, which will be taking on hosts Canada and Greece in the group stages.

Also part of the team are Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Finals MVP Hu Mingxuan (Guangdong Southern Tigers), Zhao Jiwei and Zhang Zhenlin (Liaoning Flying Leopards); Lu Wenbo (Zhejiang Golden Bulls); Zhao Yanhao (Zhejiang Lions); Wang Shaojie (Beijing Royal Fighters); Shen Zijie (Shenzhen Aviators); Zhu Mingzhen (Guangzhou Loong Lions); and 7-foot-5 giant Liu Chuanxing (Qingdao Eagles).

Coach Du Feng has cut CBA Domestic MVP Wu Qian of the Zhejiang Golden Bulls and 5-foot-11 guard Xu Jie of the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Continue reading below ↓

The Chinese team will leave for Canada on Friday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.