Zhou Qi lined up for China game against Japan in Clark

ZHOU Qi is set to play his first game in the Clark bubble as he has been lined up in China's 12-man roster against Japan in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

The 7-foot-1 center, who is coming off an eye operation, has been included in the lineup as the Chinese, leading Group B, seek their third straight win.

Zhou came in late and sat out the first two games of the China squad coached by Du Feng.

The entry of the former Houston Rocket is expected to be a big boost for China as he teams up with veteran Zhou Peng, Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Domestic MVP Wu Qian, CBA Finals MVP Hu Mingxuan, and 7-foot-5 behemoth Liu Chuanxing.

Completing the roster are Ren Junfei, Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, Lu Wenbo, Zhao Yanhao, Shen Zijie, and Xu Jie.

China beat Japan, 66-57, in their first meeting on Wednesday.

