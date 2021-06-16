Zhou Peng helps China douse Japan comeback in Clark qualifiers

ZHOU Peng found his range in the second half as China shook off the rust and trounced Japan, 66-57, in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

The 31-year-old sniper rescued the Chinese from a sluggish 1-of-10 start from deep in the first two quarters, going 4-of-8 from distance to lead the way for the Asian powers with 16 points and two assists.

More importantly, Zhou's jumper with 2:18 remaining doused the Japanese rally, 62-51, as the Chinese notched their first win in Group B of the qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓

China, without top player Yi Jianlian for this third window of the qualifiers, methodically broke free from Japan to build a 22-point lead, 57-35, with 8:17 left to play.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But B.League MVP Kosuke Kanamaru brought the Akatsuki Five back in the game behind a 16-1 run that cut the lead down to just seven, 58-51, before Zhou's late heroics.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shen Zijie also added 11 points and five boards for China in its first taste of action since hosting the 2019 Fiba World Cup.

China continues its brutal schedule on Thursday against Chinese Taipei (0-1).

Kanamaru topped Japan with 12 points on 3-of-4 clip from beyond the arc, to go with five rebounds, as Makoto Hiejima was limited to just 12 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting, but was forced to gobble up the possession six times.

It was a forgettable debut for Japanese naturalized player Gavin Edwards, whose foul-plagued showing kept him to just eight points, six boards, three assists, and two steals in the loss before fouling out with 6:58 remaining.

Continue reading below ↓

Japan dropped to a 1-1 record after losing this battle of attrition and will take a one-day break before facing Chinese Taipei on Friday.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.