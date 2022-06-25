Yumul drains nine treys as Gilas Women U16 repulse Syria

GILAS Pilipinas Women withstood a late rally from Syria to score the 92-86 escape for its second win in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Gilas Pilipinas Women U16 vs Syria recap

Kristan Geyl Yumul buried nine treys for the Philippines, none bigger than her last that made it an 88-84 lead with 1:10 to play as the Filipinos repulsed the Syrians after squandering an early 20-point lead.

The 5-foot-9 Fil-Am shooter finished with a game-high 33 points on a 9-of-14 clip from rainbow country, to go with two rebounds as Gilas Women moved up to 2-0 in Group A.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gabby Ramos also had her imprint with a double-double of 21 points, 14 boards, four steals, and two blocks as her three-point play in the final 2:13 mark broke the 82-all deadlock and gave the Philippines the 85-82 lead which it held on until the final buzzer.

Naomi Panganiban chimed in 13 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals, as Samantha Medina and Kailan Jade Oani both scored seven.

Gilas Women can gain an outright semifinals berth when it takes on fellow undefeated Samoa (2-0) on Sunday for its final Group A match.

Suzan Backour carried Syria with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists, while Simel Alahmar led that late charge and poured nine of his 20 points in the final four minutes to tie the game at 82.

The Syrians, however, dropped to 0-2 but can still move on to the playoffs when they face fellow winless team Indonesia on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 92 -- Yumul 33, Ramos 21, Panganiban 13, Medina 7, Oani 7, Nolasco 6, Patricio 2, Fajardo 2, Lopez 1, Elson 0, Nair 0, Villarin 0.

SYRIA 86 -- Backour 28, Alahmar 20, Almohammad 13, Khreim 6, Kurdi 5, Kanaan 4, Doubal 4, Jamsakian 2, Agha 2, Mardou 2, Aldada 2.

Quarters: 26-19, 47-31, 73-63, 92-86.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.