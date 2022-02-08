Like Gilas, Korea also pressed for time in buildup for qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas won't be the only team scampering for time for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Korea will only have a small window to train since the Korean Basketball League (KBL) is still ongoing. The team is set to start its practices on Feb. 18 and will have to scamper for time before leaving for the Philippines on Feb. 22.

The KBL's last playdate will be on Feb. 20, with the 14 players called up already being excused from their mother clubs.

Korea will play Gilas on Feb. 24, New Zealand on Feb. 25, India on Feb. 27, and the Philippines anew on Feb. 28, all at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It doesn't mean, though, that the team will be coming in blind with veteran Kim Sun Hyung already stating his intentions to gain a measure of revenge against Gilas.

"I actually watched the two games [where we were] beaten by the Philippines in 2021. Now, it is time for revenge. I am ready and confident about beating them in the two games," he said in an interview with Fiba.

Kim will be one of seven returnees to the national team together with 2020 Korean Basketball League (KBL) MVP Heo Hoon and his brother Heo Woong, Choi Jun Yong, Doo Kyung Min, Lee Woo Suk, and Kim Jong Kyu.

Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) will lead the Korean side together with players from last year's window including Lee Seong Hyun, Jeon Seong Hyen, Yang Hong Seok, Lee Dae Sung, Moon Seong Gon, and 19-year-old center Yeo Jun Seok.

Korea has never beaten the Philippines in the eight games they played in Manila, including the pair of losses in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers back in June.

But last year's games in Clark aren't the only motivation for Kim.

He was also part of the Korea side which lost to Gilas in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship semifinals.

"Games against the Philippines have always been very tight," he said. "I remember that in 2013, the home fans were very passionate and the Philippines players were very dynamic."

Despite the odds, Kim is confident the young Korea team will be able to compete well in these Group A games against the Philippines, New Zealand, and India.

"I think [the team] has become pretty young. We have lots of youngsters that are active. As a veteran, I will try to keep this active atmosphere in our team," he said.

