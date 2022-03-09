Marcial, Chot discuss Gilas lineup for SEA Games as deadline nears

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is set for another round of talks with Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes on the composition of the men’s national basketball team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Marcial said he needs to know the list of players Reyes will be tapping for the biennial showcase set in Hanoi this summer to be able to give their respective mother ballclubs the heads up.

“Makikipag-usap ako sa kanya (Chot) kung ano ang plano niya, kung sino ang mga players para makausap na namin yung mga players mismo. Yun ang request kasi ng (PBA) board,” said Marcial.

The PBA board met on Monday and discussed how to go about the schedule of tournaments that Gilas Pilipinas will be competing in this year including the SEA Games in Vietnam and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

But the priority on the list is the SEA Games set from May 12 to 23 where the men’s team is the defending champion.

Final list of names of athletes has a March 12 deadline.

Marcial mentioned the possibility of a mixture of pro players and Gilas pool mainstays could make up the SEA Games roster, especially with the PBA season already over by the time the meet is staged in Vietnam.

“Malamang hybrid yun. Wala namang games nun,” he said.

“Ang problema lang masabihan ang mga players kasi break yun magbabakasyon ang mga yun,” said the commissioner. “Masabihan lang agad kaya kailangan makapag-usap na.”

Initially, Reyes already submitted a list of 30 players to the PBA from where the SEA Games roster will be culled.

“Nandun sa board meeting si (Meralco) governor Al Panlilio at sinabi niya nga dito muna tayo sa SEA Games kung papaano bubuuin yung lineup,” said Marcial.

Panlilio is also president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

