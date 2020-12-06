William Navarro hungry for more after Gilas debut: 'Yung performance ko medyo bitin'

HIS Gilas Pilipinas appearance in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain left William Navarro wanting more.

"Personally, yung performance ko medyo bitin," he told The Prospects Pod. "I'm not so satisfied kasi parang limited lang yung playing time ko and I could have done better."

Navarro only saw action in the first of the two-game series against Thailand, logging four points, one rebound, and one steal in 16 minutes of play in the Philippines' 93-61 victory.

"Yung gusto kasi ni coach detailed eh, so siguro yung spacing and timing of screens, medyo I could have done better sa mga sitwasyon na ganoon," said the Ateneo big man.

Navarro wouldn't deny that he was saddened by the cut for the second game, but it only motivates him to show his worth if ever a callup comes his way again.

"I feel sad na nacut ako pero still thankful pa rin for the opportunity to play at least one game di ba?" he said. "Feel ko rin na medyo underrated ako eh, so parang pag na-cut ako, hindi ako masyadong mapaguusapan ng tao. Pero I’m confident na I could have been part of that (second game)."

The 6-foot-6 banger relished the opportunity, one that he has long dreamed as early as his younger days when he was still in Greece.

"Dream come true siya kasi ever since bata ako, yun yung pinaka-ultimate na pangarap ko," he said of the Gilas stint, which truly came out of nowhere.

"Hindi ko in-expect talaga na tatawagin ako, pero prepared naman ako and nung lockdown, I was practicing naman and working out. Nagulat din ako tinawagan ako at sinabihan ako, and nakamit ko siya ngayon, pero it's just the start."

With that first game jitters out of the way, the 23-year-old Navarro is just looking ahead for more games in the future as he hopes to still be included in the pool come the third window, where PBA players are expected to reinforce the national team anew.

"Excited ako na makasama sila kasi they're gonna teach us some stuff, yung mga experiences nila. So nice to have some vets in the team," he said.