Thirdy Ravena sighting sparks hope of Gilas call-up for qualifiers

A TIMELY Thirdy Ravena boost for Gilas Pilipinas?

Multiple sources bared the San-En NeoPhoenix guard has arrived in the country, sparking hope of his potential addition to the national team pool for the February window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

The Japan B.League is currently on a break to give way to the Fiba window. The lifting of quarantine requirements for incoming travellers will if ever enable the former Ateneo star to join the Gilas buildup as soon as possible.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has not issued any statement on the issue.

Ravena has been stupendous in his second season in the Japan B.League, averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 26.6 minutes as he established himself as a vital cog for the NeoPhoenix's attack.

He last played for the national team in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, firing 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the Philippines' 100-70 win over Indonesia in Jakarta.

Thirdy's Gilas commitment

Ravena also joined the Gilas pool for its campaign in the King Abdullah Cup where the national team ended up at fourth place in Jordan back in July last year under former coach Tab Baldwin.

If this move pushes through, Ravena will be a big boost for a Gilas squad in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers where the hosts had to scamper to put togethe a lineup after Baldwin's exit.

Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, and former Ateneo teammate and naturalized player Ange Kouame will also be playing for the squad, now coached by Chot Reyes as it attempts to put up a good fight against Group A peers Korea, New Zealand, and India later this month.

