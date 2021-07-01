ANDREW Wiggins steered Canada to the knockout rounds of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria with a 30-point rout of China, 109-79, on Wednesday at Victoria Memorial Arena (Thursday, Manila time).

The Golden State Warriors swingman fired 20 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists as the hosts went undefeated in pool play to top Group A.

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett once again conspired with Wiggins as he had 16 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, on top of five assists and three boards as Andrew Nicholson added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Dwight Powell just missed out on a double-double with his 12 points and nine boards, as Lu Dort, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Trey Lyles scored 11 points apiece.

Canada shot 17-of-43 from deep as it enjoyed a comfortable margin on its way to its second straight win.

Hu Mingxuan led China with 24 points on 4-of-7 shooting from downtown, but his side showed little resistance in their first game in the Victoria OQT.

Zhou Qi also tallied 12 points, seven boards, and two blocks, while Shen Zijie got 11 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

TURKEY ALSO GAINS KO ROUND OF OQT

Furkan Korkmaz drilled four treys to lead Turkey to an 87-70 win over Czech Republic and punch its ticket to the semifinals.

The Philadelphia 76ers forward unleashed 20 points and four rebounds as he sparked the Turks' 17-5 run, turning the game from a 68-61 affair to a commanding 85-66 lead with 1:42 left to play.

Melih Mahmutoglu scored 13 points built on three triples, Ersan Ilyasova contributed 12 points and two boards, and Cedi Osman had 11 points and six assists in the Turkey win.

Tomas Satoransky paced the Czechs with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two blocks, while Jan Vesely had 13 points, 11 boards, and two assists in the loss.

China and Greece dispute the last semis spot for Group A on Friday (Manila time), before Czech Republic and Uruguay face off in Group B action.

