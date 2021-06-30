ANDREW Wiggins and RJ Barrett buoyed Canada to a 97-91 victory over Greece in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria on Tuesday at Victoria Memorial Arena (Wednesday, Manila time) .

Golden State Warriors winger Wiggins had 23 points built on three triples, to go with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while New York Knicks guard Barrett scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, on top of five boards and two assists.

Barrett iced the win at the free throw line with 34 seconds left after Canada saw a 12-point lead trimmed to four, 95-91, after a Charis Giannopoulos three with 1:01 remaining.

Konstantinos Mitoglou missed a three-point attempt in the ensuing possession as the Greeks' attempt for a comeback ran out of time.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists for Canada, as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell had 12 and seven.

Continue reading below ↓

Canada will seek to gain the top seed of Group A when it plays China on Thursday, while Turkey and Czech Republic face off in Group B action.

Mitoglou topped Greece with a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals.

Nick Calathes had 12 points and nine assists, Georgios Papagiannis got 11 points and five boards, and Leonidas Kaselakis scored 10, hitting two treys.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

OSMAN PROVIDES LIFT FOR TURKEY IN OQT

Cedi Osman had 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals to help Turkey slip past Uruguay, 95-86.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward helped the Turks rally from a 79-74 deficit with 4:38 left and scored 11 of his team's last 21 points, with his dunk in the final 1:06 making it a 91-84 lead in the final 1:06.

Alperen Sengun provided support with 15 points and seven boards, while Melih Mahmutoglu unfurled 10 points on 2-of-3 shooting from rainbow country for Turkey.

Uruguay relied on Jayson Granger's 25 points on 4-of-11 shooting from deep, on top of 10 assists and five rebounds.

Mathias Calfani also dropped 16 points, eight boards, and three assists, as Esteban Batista scored 12 points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.