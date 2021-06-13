Why Tab Baldwin took over Gilas coaching reins again

NEARLY five years since he last assumed the role of head coach for Gilas Pilipinas, Tab Baldwin is taking the wheel again for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director for the seniors' team surprised everyone when he once again took the reins, at least until the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade on June 29.

SBP special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio explained the move was really about Baldwin laying down the groundwork, especially for this youthful national team pool he had personally formed for Gilas.

"It is important to understand and of course know that coach Tab Baldwin is tasked to run the program all the way to 2023. And he is just so encouraged and excited to hold these young players all the way in that direction," he said on Sunday.

"Basically, the reason [why he was named the head coach] is that it's his program, so it being his program, he wants to make sure that all of the adjustments will be done in accordance to his preference and he understands international play better than anyone of us or better than anyone of his coaching staff. That is precisely the reason why he is so excited to take on the function."

Since Baldwin assumed the role of program director in late 2019, the American-Kiwi has opted to delegate the head coaching role while remaining as an everpresent voice on the bench.

Former TNT consultant Mark Dickel called the shots in the Philippines' 100-70 win against Indonesia in the first window in Jakarta back in February 2020, and coach Jong Uichico was given the mantle in the second window in Manama, where Gilas swept Thailand in a two-game series.

Baldwin has repeatedly stated that anyone on the staff can be named as the head coach, depending on the situation.

And that's true given the caliber of the staff made up of Uichico, Gilas Pilipinas Youth mentor Sandy Arespacochaga, Rain or Shine consultant Caloy Garcia, San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez, and TNT assistant coach Alton Lister.

Now, it's Baldwin's turn at the wheel.

"He’s very happy with the tremendous support that he’s getting from his coaching staff," Gregorio said. "So basically, that is the reason. It is his program and he wants to make sure the program that he has set in play from the offensive complexities, the defensive schemes, and the chemistry that he’s trying to espouse will all bring us the kind of good basketball play and give us a good opportunity to win."

Gregorio noted that the appointment isn't set in stone with Baldwin only entrusted to handle the national team up to the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade starting on June 29.

"He's looking at two tournaments again, then he will evaluate his performance, and of course the performance of our team," the soft-spoken executive said.

Gilas is set to play Korea on Wednesday, Indonesia on Friday, and Korea again next Sunday, needing only one win to secure the top spot in Group A and formally qualify for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

Whatever happens after Belgrade is anyone's guess.

For now, though, the ball is in Baldwin's hands.

