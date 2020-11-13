Why SBP didn't invite PBA players for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Aware of the rigors – both mental and physical – of the PBA bubble, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) deemed not to invite pro players for the moment in the coming FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

SBP President Al S. Panlilio understands the situation PBA players had to go through, even those whose teams had already been eliminated in the Philippine Cup and are now back in the comfort of their homes and in the loving arms of their families.

But at the same time, the country’s basketball federation stressed the pro league remains an important partner in the success of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s team.

“We take into consideration what the PBA players went through. They were apart from their families for at least six weeks and had to go through a grueling schedule,” said Panlilio Friday.

Nonetheless, the SBP is grateful for those pro players who expressed intentions of suiting up for Gilas and go through another bubble set-up at the national team training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, and later during the tournament proper in Bahrain.

Among those who are willing to lend a hand include Kiefer Ravena of NLEX and Terrafirma Dyip’s CJ Perez.

“We know some of them are willing to play for flag and country and we appreciate them reaching out to us,” said Panlilio.

“But it’s important that they give themselves time to recover physically and mentally.”

As it is, the national team will have to make do for the moment to surround the Gilas core with young talent from the collegiate leagues.

Leading the national squad in the November window of the qualifiers are the five special Gilas draftees in Isaac Go, Allyn Bulanadi, Rey Suerte, and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto.

