Why did Mo Tautuaa sit out Gilas 3x3's last two games?

WONDERING why Mo Tautuaa sat out Gilas Pilipinas 3x3's games against Dominican Republic and France on Friday?

It turns out a severe stiff neck grounded the San Miguel center for the remainder of the Philippines' assignments in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director for 3x3 Ronnie Magsanoc shared to Spin.ph that Tautuaa has dealt with the pain on his neck since Thursday morning which affected the team's preparations for the final two games.

Physical therapists there in Graz also tried their best to tend to the Fil-Tongan's situation, but he wasn't given clearance in time for Gilas 3x3's matches.

"Mo was seen and treated by at least three physiotherapists inside the bubble in Graz on Thursday and early Friday. Unfortunately, he was advised to rest since he could not move properly," said Magsanoc.

The absence of the 6-foot-8 Tautuaa left the Philippines without a legitimate big man to battle against the taller Dominican Republic and French sides.

Gilas 3x3 also could not activate reserve Alvin Pasaol as the rosters were finalized before the start of the tourney on Wednesday. The team earlier called up Santi Santillan to take the place of Pasaol, citing conditioning woes.

Nevertheless, the undermaned Filipino crew, bannered by Joshua Munzon, CJ Perez, and Santi Santillan, tried their best to match up against the opposition before ultimately suffering a brutal 22-11 defeat to Dominican Republic and a close 15-14 loss to France.

Those defeats sent Gilas 3x3 home winless in four games and dead last in Pool C, away from its dreams of playing in the inaugural 3x3 tournament in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as it failed to make it through the knockout rounds.

France (4-0) and Slovenia (2-2) snagged the top two spots in Pool C to make it through to the quarterfinals, with the Slovenians winning the tiebreaker with their 73 total points over Dominican Republic (2-2, 62 points) and Qatar (2-2, 59 points).

