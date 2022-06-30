Where to watch Gilas games in the third window of the Fiba qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas really has nowhere to go but up.

After a tough defeat in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, a more youthful and exuberant Philippine national team is back in the fold for the third window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

It's a completely new squad from the one which was hastily formed and competed back in February, with coach Nenad Vucinic tasked to turn things around for Gilas.

For the first time in three years, the traditional home-and-away format will once again be observed with the Filipinos first flying to Auckland before heading home to Manila.

Here's the schedule for this window:

June 30, Thursday

Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

3:30 p.m. - New Zealand vs Philippines

July 3, Sunday

Mall of Asia Arena

7 p.m. - Philippines vs India

Tickets are now available for the game at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the lower box premium priced at P800, lower box regular for P550, upper box at P325, and general admission for P175.

The courtside and patron areas remain off limits with the bubble setup still observed by the Fiba competition committee.

Fans who wish to watch Gilas will have to be fully vaccinated and present their vaccination cards upon their entry inside the stadium.

It's the first Gilas home game at the Mall of Asia Arena since the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

The viewing public can still watch the games on their television sets through TV5, the official Fiba broadcaster in the country.

Both of Gilas' games this window will be shown live on TV5, One Sports, and One Sports+.

Fans can also watch the games on their mobile device through the Cignal Play app, as well as through the Smart GigaPlay app, although this feature is only limited for Smart subscribers.

Fiba has also launched Courtside 1891, an over-the-top streaming service where fans can watch the other World Cup qualifying games from all over the globe, as well as other Fiba-sanctioned competitions while also having access on schedules, live statistics, stories, and highlights.

It offers an introductory 10-minute game highlights for free for its Courtside 1891 Plus account where fans must register to gain access to extended highlights and a curated feed; and a Max pass, a paid subscription that gives fans access to live games and full on-demand replays.

