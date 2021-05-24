What young Gilas can learn from Tab's overachieving NZ team

GETTING a chance to handle the players at such a young age is probably the only similarity Tab Baldwin could draw between his current Gilas Pilipinas pool and the New Zealand team which finished fourth in the 2002 Fiba World Championship.

"Maybe the one area where there's some relativity is that in New Zealand, from 1992 to 1997, I was the New Zealand junior coach," the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director shared in a recent guesting on Spin Zoom In.

That Tall Blacks team included players like Sean Marks (currently the Brooklyn Nets general manager), Pero Cameron (now the New Zealand head coach), Paul Henare (now the head coach of the Kagawa Fire Arrows in Japan), and Mark Dickel (formerly a team consultant for TNT KaTropa).

"I spent only about two or three weeks a year with those same players. And at around 2002, they were still young, but they were seasoned professionals by then and we were reunited with me as the national coach in the seniors team," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Despite failing to make it to the podium in Indianapolis after losing to eventual champion Yugoslavia in the semis and Germany in the bronze medal game, the Baldwin-mentored Kiwi group drew great praise back home as its fourth-place finish was easily the best performance the nation had in the global hoops conclave.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yet for all that New Zealand team's success, Baldwin's current Gilas pool already has one slight edge over that underdog Kiwi squad: the time they spent training together.

"Look, I really believe in this type of program because this is a team that has been run more like a league team. So we get a lot of continuity and training with the players, and every national coach around the world always wants more time with players. That's one luxury that we have," he said of his Gilas pool, one that's peppered with young talents and is bound for a baptism of fire starting in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers this June in Clark.

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, having that much time together also necessitates sacrifices as the Gilas team won't have any professional players in the fold. "The sacrifice on our end is that we don't get the most talent on a regular basis or on a long-term, consistent basis," he said.

Still, Baldwin has assembled a feisty, young crew from the top collegiate players starting last year, bringing in the likes of Dwight Ramos and Justine Baltazar, and slowly incorporating other up-and-coming studs like Lebron Lopez and Carl Tamayo.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

All of those in the Gilas training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba are hungry to prove their worth and earn roster sports not just in the third window but also in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in July and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August, as well as the 2023 Fiba World Cup here in the long run.

And that's not even counting the young guys overseas, with Kai Sotto, who is set to play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia, and AJ Edu, who is in college in the United States with the Toledo Rockets, still firmly a part of the Gilas program.

"Nonetheless, the talent that we have, projecting forward, is extremely good. And of course you know if we can look forward to a day when we can get players like Kai Sotto and AJ Edu and some of the players playing overseas for our regular training activities, it's going to strengthen the program even more," elaborated Baldwin.

Continue reading below ↓

To him, laying these foundational blocks would greatly benefit the Philippines moving forward, especially that in the grand scheme of things, Gilas will always come to tournaments as the underdog, both in the Asian and in the world level.

"I think that every Filipino fan knows in their heart of hearts that when we walk on the floor at an international tournament in vast majority of cases, once we leave Southeast Asia and when we get to the sharp end of a tournament, we're going to be a huge underdog. Whether it's Asia where we have to play China or Korea or an Australia or New Zealand, we're going to be an underdog, Whether it's a world championship or the world Cup, if we get into the second round or into the the medal rounds, we're going to be an underdog," he said.

"And there's no question that from my experience, the way that you win as an underdog is with team chemistry. You don't go out and say, man-for-man, talent-for-talent, running the same things that the great teams in the world are running that we're going to beat them. You have to believe that that day for your team as an underdog can be a special day. So if we play a team like a Germany where maybe if we play them straight up 10 times, we can beat them two or three. We have to believe that that one day in that tournament is the day that we're going to win because we have the chemistry as a team and not as individuals. I think if you do that, then you have a chance."

Continue reading below ↓

Nearly two decades since his success with the Tall Blacks, Baldwin finds himself in this familiar position of sending shockwaves in international basketball.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It truly is a tall task to hurdle, but a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. And Baldwin is happy to have taken that step one this early for Gilas.

"There are some similarities [between Gilas and the Tall Blacks], but probably more differences. In terms of content, yes. In terms of talent, maybe not quite. But in terms of time spent with the players, not at all cause in this [Gilas] program, we get much more time with the players," he said.

"In 2023 or even in 2027, I still don't think we're gonna have man-for-man an elite basketball team talent-wise against the top 10 teams in the world. Yet we want to be able to compete with those top 10 teams and, on any given day, beat them."

___

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.