Story behind this viral staredown in Lithuania win over Team USA

ONE feisty moment in Lithuania's 110-104 statement win over Team USA at the 2023 Fiba World Cup on Sunday has taken social media by storm.

Shortly after being fouled by Austin Reaves for a three-point play opportunity at the 1:07 mark in the first quarter, Lithuanian ace Vaidas Kariniauskas turned in Reaves' direction and stuck his tongue out with a fierce glare at the young American winger.

Kariniauskas, who led the Baltic side's victory lap with 15 points, four boards, and two diems, shared an intriguing backstory which led to the now-viral gesture.

"Nothing personal, just love for the game. I played with (Austin's) brother (Spencer) last year and I talked with him before the game," Kariniauskas said.

"He said, 'Give him a trash talk,' so I gave him some," the Lithuanian ace said in jest during the post-game press conference.

As a matter of fact, Kariniauskas did team up with Austin's older brother Spencer for German Bundesliga club Brose Bamberg in the recently concluded 2022-23 season.

Spencer took to Instagram to respond to his former teammate and extended his congratulations on the victory.

Both sides may still cross paths in the global showpiece. And as the quarterfinals bracket stands, the next round of this longstanding rivalry could be in the World Cup final next week.

But USA must first overcome Italy as Lithuania faces Serbia to kickstart Final Eight action on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.