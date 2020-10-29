What about McCullough's naturalization bid? Even former SMB import wonders

ANGE Kouame's naturalization talks have sprung for the past few weeks as Gilas Pilipinas begins its buildup for the November window of the 2020 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

But what about Chris McCullough?

The former San Miguel import also has that question in mind.

"I was saying the same thing," he responded to a fan who asked about his bid to become a Filipino citizen.

Not much has moved for McCullough's naturalization bid as its only Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio who reached out to him back in January.

The 25-year-old is currently playing for Rytas Vilnius in Lithuania.

Meanwhile, SBP chairman Sen. Sonny Angara has filed a Senate bill seeking to give Kouame citizenship as Gilas hopes to loop him in and make him an available naturalized player for the Philippines for the next series of qualifiers.

Gilas is preparing for the November window of qualifiers, with Group A slated to see action in Manama, Bahrain alongside Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

