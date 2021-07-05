Wagner stars as Germany stops Brazil to gain Olympic berth

MORITZ Wagner exploded for 28 points to guide Germany to its first appearance in Olympic basketbal in 13 years after ruling Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split with a 75-64 win over Brazil on Sunday at Spaladium Arena in Croatia (Monday, Manila time).

The Orlando Magic forward shot 3-of-6 from deep, to go with six rebounds and three assists as the Germans mark their return to the Games for the first time since 2008 in Beijing.

Wagner led Germany in its 10-4 run punctuated with big dunks to turn the game from a close 62-56 affair with 6:31 left to a 72-60 lead with 1:58 to play.

That capped off a 23-point fourth quarter finish as the Germans made it to the quadrennial event for the first time in the post-Dirk Nowitzki era.

Dennis Schroder cheers on the German team PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Olympic run ends for Brazil

Robin Benzing had 13 points and three assists, Maodo Lo got 10 points, five assists, and three boards, and Johannes Voigtmann chimed in eight points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

Brazil relied on Anderson Varejao as the Cleveland Cavaliers big man dropped 15 points and four rebounds.

Alex Garcia added 10 points and two boards, as Vitor Benite was held to nine points on 3-of-18 shooting, to go with his five rebounds and three assists.

This snaps Brazil's run in the Olympics after making it in the past two offings, including in 2016 when it finished at ninth place in Rio.

