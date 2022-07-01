Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Muin Bek Hafeez lead India crew for Gilas game

VETERANS Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Muin Bek Hafeez spearhead the India squad which will play Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this Sunday.

India lineup vs Gilas

The two banner the Indian team which flew to the country on Friday as the squad of coach Veselin Matic looks to end the first round of the qualifiers on a high.

Only five of the players who flew to Manila last February are back in the fold, among them Bhriguvanshi, Hafeez, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Prashant Singh Rawat, and NBA Academy India prospect Pranav Prince.

Completing the roster are new faces in Amarendra Navak, Deepak Choudhary, Pratyanshu Tomar, Aryan, Lalit, Vivek Vinubhai Goti, and M Arvind Kumar.

Curiously, Princepal Singh and Amritpal Singh were left off of the squad for this game.

India currently holds a 0-3 record in Group A and will attempt to get back at the Philippines after tasting an 88-64 defeat at Smart Araneta Coliseum back in Feb. 25.

The Indians are already qualified to the next round together with New Zealand and the Philippines following Korea's disqualification from the event.

