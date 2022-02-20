Three more Korea players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Fiba games

PROBLEMS continued to arise for Korea four days to go before the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Three more players in the 16-man pool have tested positive for COVID-19, reducing the number of the national team players down to 13.

Jumpball also reported that three more players may be deemed as close contacts and would not be allowed to fly for Manila, whittling down the pool further to just 10 players.

Even coach Cho Sang-hyun was reportedly considered a close contact, putting his status in doubt for the said games set to start on Thursday.

Korea Basketball Association (KBA) is hopeful that Fiba would allow it to make late additions to the pool before the team leaves for the Philippines on Tuesday.

Ricardo Ratliffe was earlier taken off the pool.

If not, Korea may could be left with a lean 10-man pool for the brutal four games-in-five days schedule - that is if there's no more players among the current pool who will test positive for COVID-19.

It's a tough situation for Korea to be in with the team failing to start its practices in Goyang last week due to COVID-19 infections.

Naturalized center Ra Gun-A, born Ricardo Ratliffe, and 2020 Korean Basketball League (KBL) MVP Heo Hoon are among the players who were taken off the pool after positive tests.

Korea will play Gilas Pilipinas on Feb. 24, New Zealand on Feb. 25, India on Feb. 27, and the Philippines again on Feb. 28, all at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

