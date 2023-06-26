NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama says he's skipping World Cup

VICTOR Wembanyama will skip the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup for France.

Just days after going No. 1 in the NBA Draft for the San Antonio Spurs, the 7-foot-5 big man told French media outlet L'Equipe about his latest plans to forego the World Cup.

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health [to play in the World Cup]," Wembanyama said.

PHOTO: AP

He further added how the Spurs organization did not play a direct role in his decision.

“The Spurs would have supported me whatever my choice had been,” the 19-year-old Spur said.

"I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me too. The France team is still my focus. I want to win as many titles as possible with them but I think it’s a necessary sacrifice," he added.

Expectations placed upon the Frenchman are sky-high in what many expect to be an unprecedented breakout rookie year for the NBA's so-called 'greatest draft prospect ever.'

Hence, avoiding the risk and uncertainty of picking up a preseason injury was an utmost consideration in Wembanyama's decision to sit out the World Cup.

Although Les Bleus' preliminary Group H games are slated in Indonesia, Filipino fans will no longer see the promising big man in action should France reach the knockout stages.