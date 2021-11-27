Venezuela defeats Bishop-less Panama in Fiba qualifiers

VENEZUELA defeated Panama, 77-56, on Friday at Estadio Obras Sanitarias in Buenos Aires in the first window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Americas qualifiers.

David Cubillan powered the Venezuelans with 14 points and four assists, while Pedro Chourio chipped in 12 in the win.

Panama was without Tony Bishop, the American-Panamanian player tapped by Meralco as import for the Governors' Cup.

The 6-foot-7 forward was originally part of the pool for coach Flor Melendez Montanez but did not make the cut as the team flew to Argentina for the two-game series against Venezuela.

Bishop has been signed by Meralco to replace former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad, who canceled his stint in the PBA due to family matters.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Panama leaned on Ernesto Oglivie, who tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists in the loss.

The two nations face off anew on Saturday to wrap up their first window assignments.

Also part of Group A in the Americas qualifiers are Argentina, which earlier beat Paraguay, 93-67.

Carlos Delfino lit up for 21 points, six assists, and four rebounds for the hosts, while Agustin Barreiro and Nicolas Romano had 17 points apiece.

Gabriel Peralta poured 17 points in the Paraguay defeat.

