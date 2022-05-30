UST gunner Sherwin Concepcion gets Gilas callup

SHERWIN Concepcion's efforts for University of Santo Tomas have been duly rewarded with a callup to the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Spin.ph sources confirmed that the 6-foot-2 gunner has been invited to train with the national team pool which is preparing for the upcoming tournaments in July.

Concepcion, 25, will be adding firepower to a Gilas side peppered with amateur standouts especially after his UAAP Season 84 performance for the Growling Tigers.

The Tarlac-born gunner posted 10.64 points on 29.7-percent shooting from deep, alongside 5.57 rebounds as he served as the leader for the young UST crew this past season.

He will be the first UST player to be called up to the national team pool since Kevin Ferrer and Ed Daquioag.

Concepcion joins newcomers Rhenz Abando of Letran, Kevin Quiambao of La Salle, and James Spencer of University of the Philippines as the new faces for the trainings which will start this Wednesday.

Expected to be part of coach Chot Reyes' crew are veterans Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, UP's Carl Tamayo, La Salle's Justine Baltazar, Ateneo's SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso, Lebron Lopez, and naturalized player Ange Kouame.

Gilas is preparing for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia as it looks to redeem itself from the shock silver medal finish at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

