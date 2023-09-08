Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 8
    FIBA

    USA faces Germany, Canada takes on Serbia in Fiba World Cup semifinals

    Who will be the last two teams standing?
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Jaren Jackson Jr. Daniel Theis Nikola Jovic Kelly Olynyk
    Jaren Jackson Jr., Daniel Theis, Nikola Jovic, and Kelly Olynyk anchor their respective countries.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero | Jerome Ascaño

    THE finalists in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup will be determined on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 semifinals preview

    Canada faces Serbia at 4:45 p.m. followed by Team USA against Germany at 8:40 p.m. with the winner going into the championship game on Sunday.

    USA and Canada are seen as favorites in the semifinal clash with their NBA roster, but Serbia and Germany remain capable of pulling off an upset.

    Germany was leading by as many as 16 points in their World Cup preparation game against USA only to lose, 99-91, in Abu Dhabi. They are also the lone unbeaten team in this World Cup.

    Germany, though, is coming off a pulsating 81-79 win over Latvia highlighted by the poor shooting of Dennis Schroder, who had nine points but shot just 4-of-26 from the field.

    “Oh boy, where do you want me to start?” Germany coach Gordie Herbert, drawing laughs in response to a question about what Germany needs to improve on against Team USA.”

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    “Offensively and defensively, I think we given up the least amount of points coming to this game… Offensively, we only had 10 assists. I would say that’s the biggest thing that we need to improve on,” Herbert said.

    Herbert though is confident that Schroder can redeem himself in the next game.

    “I have no doubt he will bounce back,” said Herbert.

    USA advanced with a 100-63 win over Italy, an effort that head coach Steve Kerr described as their best defensive performance of the tournament.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Canada coach Jordi Fernandez, on the other hand, has high regard for Serbia due to their vast Fiba experience, something that his team doesn’t have.

      Serbia defeated Lithuania, 87-68, with Bogdan Bogdanovic showing the way for the team coached by Svetislav Pesic.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jaren Jackson Jr., Daniel Theis, Nikola Jovic, and Kelly Olynyk anchor their respective countries.
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero | Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again