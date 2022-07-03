Carl Tamayo remains doubtful as Gilas Pilipinas hosts India in Fiba qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas looks to end the first round of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World­­ Cup Asian qualifiers on a high when it meets India on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Although favored in the game as hosts, the boys of coach Nenad Vucinic will have to dig deep as it is in danger of fielding only 10 men.

Carl Tamayo remains doubtful for the game after suffering a sprained ankle in Gilas' 106-60 defeat to New Zealand last Thursday.

This puts pressure on the remaining bigs, namely Rhenz Abando, Kevin Quiambao, William Navarro, and Geo Chiu against an Indian team that has an average height of 6-foot-6.

Carl Tamayo led the Philippines in scoring against New Zealand with 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena are still expected to lead the charge for the Philippines in the 7 p.m. game.

Gilas holds a 1-2 record in Group A, but is already qualified for the second round of the qualifiers after Korea's disqualification.

India, meanwhile, will still bank on old reliables Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Muin Bek Hafeez as they parade NBA Academy India products Pranav Princeand 7-foot-2 center Aryan.

