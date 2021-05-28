Gilas 3x3 crashes out of OQT after loss to Dominican Republic

UNDERMANNED Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 crashed out of the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament after losing to Dominican Republic, 22-11, on Friday in Graz, Austria.

Playing without Mo Tautuaa who was reportedly injured on the eve of the game, the Filipinos struggled to keep up with the towering Dominicanas.

The struggles continued for Gilas 3x3, shooting only 24-percent from the field including a 2-of-18 clip from beyond the arc as it tasted its third defeat in as many games to drop at the bottom of Pool C.

The Philippines fell behind early, 10-3, and stared at a 14-5 deficit with 3:52 remaining.

Joshua Munzon valiantly tried to will Gilas 3x3 back into the game, stringing four straight points to close the gap to four, 14-10.

But Henry Valdez doused that rally with a bucket down low before Cesar Reyes' and-two off a foul by Santi Santillan that put the Filipinos in penalty with 2:01 left, making it an 18-10 Dominican Republic lead.

Munzon powered Gilas 3x3 in the losing effort with eight points.

CJ Perez got a pair while Santillan scored one for the Philippines, which wraps up its group assignment at 7:55 p.m. against group leader France (2-0).

Bryant Piantini led the Dominican Republic to its first win with eight points, including the game-clinching deuce with 3.3 seconds to spare.

Henry Valdez added seven points, while Reyes got four.

The scores:

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 22 -- Piantini 8, Valdez 7, Reyes 4, Rivera 3.

PHILIPPINES 11 -- Munzon 8, Perez 2, Santillan 1.

