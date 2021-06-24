Underdog Gilas ready to 'fight their hearts out' vs OQT giants

NOTHING more but a learning experience.

Gilas Pilipinas is looking at the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in that light as coach Tab Baldwin understands that the youthful Philippine crew will be coming in as massive underdogs against the taller and more experienced teams of Serbia and Dominican Republic.

Yet as much beneficial as the exposure will be for this group to take on these veterans, it doesn't take away the fact that the Filipinos will head to Belgrade swinging.

"We just have to go and stand up to our opposition the best that we can," he said.

"As you’ve heard me say many times, we have to break the game down to the smallest elements, take it possession-by-possession and learn from the previous possession."

PHOTO: SBP

The competition in Belgrade will definitely be a massive leap from the ones which Gilas faced in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Hosts Serbia is ranked no. 5 in the world and will be featuring Dallas Mavericks giant Boban Marjanovic in its roster, along with a slew of talents led by Nemanja Bjelica of the Miami Heat and draft entrant Filip Petrusev.

"Serbia for sure is going to be teaching us a lot of lessons. There’s no question about that," Baldwin said. "It will be really, really beneficial in my expectations of the team as they fight their hearts out. They understand they’re playing for their flag and their countrymen and I don’t have any doubt that we will do that."

Baldwin likens what Gilas will experience against Serbia to that of his Ateneo Blue Eagles team when they had their training camp in Greece and played the national team.

"It’s just like a clinic on every possession and you’re out there trying to survive for 40 minutes," he said.

Dominican Republic, meanwhile, is ranked 19 in the world and will be leaning on guards Victor Liz and Gelvis Solano, and center Eloy Vargas as they have an average height of 6-foot-5.

"I don’t think Dominican Republic is going to be a lot different. They’re a really robust athletic team. They have big strong athletic big men. It’s like looking at four Ange Kouames running around out there on the court but with 10 years experience. Their guards are really good, their starting point guard is an excellent player, and their wings are great shooters," he said.

It's a tall task for Gilas to keep up with these taller opponents, all the more with the killer back-to-back schedule set, with the Serbia game on July 1 and the Dominican Republic tussle on July 2, both Manila time.

Baldwin, though, is just hopeful that the grit the Philippine team showed in the Clark bubble will be replicated for them to be able to keep in step with these foes.

After all, this is all part of the team's development in looking ahead to a brighter future, with the biggest goal being the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"We need to turn the energy up as much as we can, but that will be our second game in two days," he said. "It’s a difficult tournament to play. We have to be smart as a coaching staff. We have to measure our losses and take them where we can and conserve our energy the best we can and be as competitive as we can be."

