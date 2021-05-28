Unbeaten France stands in way of Gilas 3x3's last-ditch OQT stand

GILAS Pilipinas 3x3 needs something just short of a miracle on Friday to salvage its campaign - or what is left of it - in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

Joshua Munzon, CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, and Santi Santillan need no less than a sweep of their remaining Pool C games against Dominican Republic (0-2) and undefeated France (2-0) to have any hope of advancing to the quarterfinals.

However, odds are very much against Gilas 3x3 after lopsided defeats to Slovenia and Qatar on opening day.

Sweeping these remaining assignments may not even be enough for Gilas 3x3 as it also needs the results in other group matches to go in its favor to have a shot at advancing to the knockout rounds.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Dominican Republic lost to France, 21-7, and bowed to Qatar, 17-12, but will be no easy out for a Gilas side that has not shown any sign of cohesion nor form in its first two games.

Continue reading below ↓

Though ranked 32nd in the world, Dominican Republic brought in a towering quartet with the smallest standing at 6-foot-4. It is led by world no. 1,103 Bryant Piantini, who will be joined by Henry Valdez, Cesar Reyes, and Carlos Rivera.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

France, meanwhile, has turned heads in the OQT after its stellar performance so far in taking down Slovenia, 19-17, and walloping Dominican Republic.

Continue reading below ↓

World No. 88 Dominique Gentil and No. 90 Charly Pontens lead the charge for Les Bleus. Completing the bunch are Raphael Wilson and Antoine Eito, both of whom are suiting up for pro club Paris.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippines will be rooting for Qatar to sweep its remaining assignments against Slovenia and France, while also hoping that it gains a superior point total in the event of a tiebreak to steal a top two spot in the group.

Anything less, though, means the end of the road for the Filipinos.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.