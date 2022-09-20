UAAP to adjust schedule for Gilas games in Fiba's November window

THE UAAP, like top pro league PBA, will adjust its schedule as Gilas Pilipinas sees action in the November window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"Ang last playing date namin is Nov. 6 and we resume on the 16th," said UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag.

"Tigil muna kami ng kaunti even if alanganin siya. I think may lalaruin pa sa second round so instead na sakto yung break ng first round to second round, we will start a few games ng second round then stop for that Nov. 7 to 15 window," he told Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Weekends will still be double-headers, while Wednesdays will see a loaded quadruple-header slate.

Carl Tamayo saw action for Gilas against Lebanon but was replaced for the match against Saudi as he joined UP training for UAAP Season 85. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Part of previous national pools were Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines, Kevin Quiambao of La Salle, and naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame of Ateneo.

Gilas will play a pair of road games, facing Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

The UAAP aims to finish the basketball tournament by Dec. 17.

"Open naman ang communication lines namin with the SBP and the Fiba Local Organizing Committee," said Saguisag.

"We have an ex-member of the Board [of Managing Directors] si Erika Dy who is in fact going to meet us again to prepare naman for the Fiba World Cup to be hosted here. So hindi lang yung pag-adjust ng schedule, other partnerships whether tapping the studentry to get involved in the World Cup is also in the works. So ito yung mga pinag-uusapan namin."

