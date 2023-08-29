Haliburton joins boos on Lyles 'NBA titlists not world champs' jab

TYRESE Haliburton joined the list of NBA stars who disagree with compatriot Noah Lyles’ statement about NBA champions being underserving of the “world champion” title.

Speaking at a press conference after his hat-trick of gold medals in the World Athletics Championships last week, Lyles heard a question about how to develop his sport, and answered it partly by comparing world champions like himself to those in the NBA.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States?” Lyles asked.

"Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times – but that ain’t the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA,” the American sprinter added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 26-year-old Lyles made his claim as the next big thing in track and field after winning the100-meter and 200-meter dash, and the 4x100 relay in a world championships in Hungary where EJ Obiena made history with a pole vault silver.

Haliburton on Noah Lyles' 'world champions' statement

Haliburton, however, argued that NBA champions deserve the “world champions” title, owing to being the home of the world’s best players, including some from outside the United States, most especially reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

“I really don’t understand the point of it, but because the NBA’s the best league in the world, so...It wasn’t the most intelligent response,” said Haliburton, who’s part of a Team USA that’s participating in their own world championships ongoing in Manila.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Indiana Pacers star playmaker, though, would rather focus on helping the Americans bring back the World Cup gold medal to America than dwell on his compatriot’s comment.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“We’re going to let that fly and just going to move on,” Haliburton said with a smile.